Who will survive and advance?

Pictured are Waterloo’s Megan Young and Columbia’s Avery Ellner during a rivalry soccer showdown earlier this spring.

The regular season is now complete in high school girls soccer, with local teams now aiming for regional championships.

Waterloo, Columbia and Gibault all host regionals, so Monroe County is the epicenter for postseason soccer action over the next few days.

Waterloo (10-7-3) concluded its regular season schedule Tuesday at O’Fallon, falling 4-0.

On Monday, the Bulldogs lost a 5-4 heartbreaker to Civic Memorial in penalty kicks. Liv Colson and Grace Pohl netted two goals each for Waterloo.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo posted a 5-0 victory at Highland. Colson again scored two goals, with the other goals coming from Pohl, Taylor Lance and Megan Young.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo lost 1-0 to Mascoutah.

Colson, a senior, leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season with 23 goals and five assists. Young has 12 goals and eight assists. Pohl has seven goals and 14 assists.

Waterloo opens Class 2A Waterloo Regional play this coming Tuesday against Anna-Jonesboro.

Columbia (17-3-1) closed out its regular season with a 1-0 victory over Mascoutah on Saturday. Maddie Mauch netted the game’s only goal on an assist from Lucy Leitschuh.

Last Wednesday, Columbia won 3-0 over Freeburg. Mauch, Reese Woelfel and Riley Mathews scored the goals for the Eagles.

Last Tuesday, it was a 10-0 blowout at Salem for Columbia. Mauch, Woelfel and Mathews each recorded hat tricks in the match.

The Eagles host the Class 1A Columbia Regional starting with a 10 a.m. Saturday match against DuQuoin.

With a win, Columbia would face either Murphysboro or Pinckneyville in the final at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Mauch (38 goals, 21 assists), Mathews (18 goals, 17 assists), Sarah Ross (15 goals, 10 assists) and Woelfel (12 goals, 10 assists) are the scoring leaders this spring.

Gibault concluded its regular season on a positive note, winning 3-0 over Breese Central on Thursday. Aubry Thomas scored twice and Emily Richardson recorded a goal and assist.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks lost 7-0 at Father McGivney. Richardson recorded three shots in the game.

Richardson is the scoring leader this spring for the Hawks with 16 goals and seven assists.

The Hawks were to host the Class 1A Gibault Regional starting 6 p.m. Friday against Massac County, but the Friday contests have been moved to the turf field at Althoff in Belleville due to field concerns on the grass at Oerter Park in Columbia as a result of recent rains.

With a win, Gibault (4-13) would face either Althoff or Mt. Carmel in the regional final set for 6 p.m. Tuesday. The final is still set to take place at Oerter Park.