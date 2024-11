The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly before 1 a.m. Friday to a stove fire that spread to kitchen cabinets inside a home on Willow Lane off Park Street in Waterloo.

The fire was extinguished within a short amount of time, after which firefighters remained on scene to ventilate smoke from the structure.

All occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely without injury, Waterloo Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said.