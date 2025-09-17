Wednesday structure fires in Dupo

Multiple area departments battled a blaze that began late Wednesday morning at a residence in the 200 block of Richard Avenue in Dupo and then spread to a neighboring structure.

Initial dispatch communication indicated the structure was possibly occupied when the fire was called in shortly after 11 a.m. The Dupo Fire Department received mutual aid from Columbia and Prairie du Pont.

The Waterloo Fire Department was paged to provide additional assistance about 11:50 a.m., with the Columbia Fire Department asked for more manpower to assist with a working structure fire at a separate location on Richard Avenue.

The Hecker Fire Department was requested to stand by at the CFD headquarters just after noon.

A firefighter was injured in the incident.

