Wednesday night pursuit on I-255

Republic-Times- August 7, 2025

An investigation is underway following a police pursuit that started about 10 p.m. Wednesday on I-255 in Columbia.

The initial report indicates that a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Hyundai, after which it sped away westbound on I-255 toward the Jefferson Barracks Bridge and continued into Missouri, exiting on Telegraph Road in St. Louis County. The pursuit continued on I-55 northbound and then I-44 eastbound, where it was terminated.

The MCSD said Thursday morning that this vehicle was eventually located and towed, with several individuals being interviewed as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Dog rescued in Columbia house fire

August 7, 2025

Immigration arrest at courthouse

August 6, 2025

Levee ‘devastation’ looms in Bottoms

August 6, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web