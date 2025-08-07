Wednesday night pursuit on I-255

An investigation is underway following a police pursuit that started about 10 p.m. Wednesday on I-255 in Columbia.

The initial report indicates that a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Hyundai, after which it sped away westbound on I-255 toward the Jefferson Barracks Bridge and continued into Missouri, exiting on Telegraph Road in St. Louis County. The pursuit continued on I-55 northbound and then I-44 eastbound, where it was terminated.

The MCSD said Thursday morning that this vehicle was eventually located and towed, with several individuals being interviewed as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.