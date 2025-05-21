Wednesday crash south of Waterloo

The Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded just before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage on Route 3 near Crook Road south of Waterloo.

A pewter Chevrolet pickup truck struck the rear end of a white Chevrolet Trax.

One occupant complained of whiplash, but the extent of other possible injuries was not immediately known.

Traffic on the highway was restricted to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.