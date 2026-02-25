Wednesday crash in Waterloo

The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS were paged just after 11 a.m. Wednesday to respond to a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries at the intersection of Route 3 and North Market Street.

The crashed vehicles were a white SUV and black sedan. Police said minor injuries were reported on scene but none of those involved in the crash requested medical transport.

Traffic was restricted to one lane in the northbound and southbound lanes as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.