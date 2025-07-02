Wednesday crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 11:40 a.m. Wednesday on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive in Columbia.

One lane of northbound Route 3 was closed temporarily in that area as a result of the crash, which involved a light blue SUV and a gray SUV.

Police said a 50-year-old Red Bud woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.

The Columbia Fire Department cleared the scene shortly after noon.