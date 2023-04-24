Wayne L. Luttrull | Obituary

Wayne L. Luttrull, Jr., 56, of Olney, formerly of Waterloo, died April 21, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Wayne was born July 17, 1966, in East St. Louis, the son of Wayne Lee, Sr. and Shalon (nee Pelgus) Luttrull. He married Chery Straub on June 21, 1991, in Waterloo, and she survives.

Wayne is survived by his wife Chery Luttrull of Olney; daughter Angela Owusu-Gyan and husband Samuel of Columbus, Ohio; daughter Amber Luttrull of Olney; grandchildren Xander, Xayden and Alysia Owusu-Gyan; and Hudson Luttrull; three brothers; two sisters-in-law; and several nieces; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation Rites will be accorded, and interment will take place at St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery in Valmeyer at a later date.

Kistler Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with arrangements.