Waterloo youth football champs

Two Waterloo Sports Association youth football squads won their league titles in championship games played Sunday. At left is the Waterloo Varsity 2 squad which defeated Red Bud, 39-6, to complete a 10-0 season. This team of seventh and eighth graders scored 443 points while allowing just 76. Pictured above, front row, from left, are Rigby Whitlock, Henry Allen, Tanner Range, Andrew Newell, Jaxson Keck and Jesse Sease; second row: Calvin Trehearne, Jacob Hern, James O’Guinn and Oliver Keller; third row: Coach Scott Kohl, Coach Gordon Stuart, Gavin Hunt, Liam Weber, Jonathan Stuart, Jaxson Shoemaker, Carson Kelley, Daniel Dolezal, Nolan Bender, Ethan Bryson, Coach Tony Morrow and Coach Joe Habermehl; back row: Braxtyn Kollack, Eli Armbruster, Carson Kohl, Jason Totra, Connor Kohl, Caleb Tragesser and Jameson Opel. Not pictured is William Albers.

Below is the Waterloo Sophomore 1 squad which defeated Red Bud, 18-12, to complete an 8-1 season. Pictured, front row, from left, are Bentlee Gould, Cole Schmitz, Brent Schneider, Jagger Kenner, Cooper Steppig, Alex Rowton and River Rusteburg; second row: Zach Sikorski, Brady Abdullah, Beau Huebner, Paxton Weber, Riley Hood, Christian Homrighausen and Carter Riggins; third row: Tristan Steibel, Mason Brower, Harrison Prange, Evan Keller and Clayton Braun; back row: Coaches Jeremy Steibel, Brent Huebner, John Kenner, Mike Brower, Billy Steppig, Scott Riggins and Justin Schmitz. Not pictured is Jameson Funk.