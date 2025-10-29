Waterloo water, by the numbers

Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter sent a letter to aldermen earlier this month to counter continued negative chatter from a few folks on Facebook about the quality of city water since a new water plant became operational in December.

“Although our water statistics are available online, social media portray our water hardness and overall water quality in a negative light when all test results indicate a different story,” Darter’s letter states.

As previously reported, hardness levels in the 290-300 milligrams per liter range were reported for Waterloo’s new plant soon after it went online, with the ideal range somewhere between 150-200, Waterloo Public Works Director JR Landeck had stated in a water and sewer committee meeting.

The final hardness reading for Waterloo’s water when it was supplied by Illinois American prior to the new plant was 223.

“Beginning in March when the water softening system was activated, our hardness level has remained consistent with very little fluctuation,” Darter stated in his Oct. 15 letter. “The city is very pleased to provide quality water at a significantly lower hardness level than from our previous supplier (Illinois American), and our surrounding communities’ drinking water.”

The city’s new state-of-the-art water treatment facility in Valmeyer features a trio of wells off Bluff Road that drill into the Mississippi Aquifer, working one at a time throughout the day.

Waterloo’s new plant ended a contract with Illinois American Water that would have resulted in increased rates, city officials have said.

Certop Inc. – a contract water operating company out of Clinton County – operates, maintains and manages this $30 million plant.

In his letter, Darter shared drinking water statistics from Waterloo and neighboring communities.

For Waterloo, the hardness level was at 180 compared to 223 for Valmeyer, 258 for Columbia and 320 for Red Bud.

Valmeyer is supplied by Fountain Water District, while Columbia is provided by Illinois American and Red Bud provides its own water.

Waterloo’s pH reading for water was 8.02 at 61.7 degrees Fahrenheit as of Oct. 14.

Per the U.S. Geological Survey website, this pH reading indicates the water is moderately alkaline or basic and “falls within a safe range” for drinking water, which is often regulated to be between 6.5 and 8.5 pH.

Also according to the USGS, more than 85 percent of American homes have “hard” water. Illinois and Missouri are rated in the “hard” to “very hard” category except in the southernmost portions of the states.

To view the results of Waterloo’s water testing, visit waterloo.il.us/departments/water.

Darter has previously told residents at council meetings that the city would be happy to visit any home and test their water to make sure it is safe to drink.

To contact Waterloo City Hall on the topic of water or other matters, call 618-939-8600.