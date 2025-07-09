Waterloo Walmart sued for fall

Republic-Times- July 9, 2025

Monroe County resident Kathy Richter has filed a lawsuit against Walmart, 961 N. Market Street in Waterloo.

The July 1 filing in Monroe County Circuit Court alleges Richter sustained severe injuries to her left knee, elbow, neck and lower back following a fall in the Walmart parking lot on July 18, 2023.

The filing states the toe of Richter’s shoe became lodged in a “trench and lip” defect in the parking lot, causing the fall.

The filing alleges Walmart was negligent in allowing its parking lot to deteriorate and failing to protect the safety of its patrons. 

Richter is seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

