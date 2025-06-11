Waterloo to talk birds and bees

An ordinance committee is scheduled for this coming Monday night at Waterloo City Hall to discuss, among other topics, the allowance of chickens, bees and other animals within city limits.

The relevant ordinance currently prohibits possession of animals including swine, goats, horses, cattle and fowl within city limits.

Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter brought up the matter during Monday’s monthly utility meeting, suggesting aldermen weigh the benefits and challenges as well as take a look at what other communities have on the books regarding these animals.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday on the second floor of City Hall. The regular meeting of the Waterloo City Council takes place at 7:30 p.m.

Also at this committee meeting will be a review of video gambling licenses and a discussion into whether it has reached a point of saturation in the city.

These committee meetings are open to the public and are also livestreamed online at facebook.com/waterlooil.