Waterloo talks small housing, 911 services

The Waterloo City Council met Monday night and heard one woman’s plight for more small housing for seniors in town.

Susan Barker, a retired science teacher, approached the council and said she has met with several people throughout the area who think more small homes in Waterloo would be a good idea for elderly citizens.

Barker said the ideal size for these living quarters would fall in the 500-700 square foot range.

“There is interest in small homes in this community,” Barker said. “We want to get the discussion going.”

Per existing city code, the minimum house size varies in Waterloo by zoning district. R-1 districts require 1,800 square feet, while the R-2 district requires 1,400 square feet.

For other zoning districts, the minimum is generally 1,000 square feet for single or two-family homes, though the city’s zoning board of appeals may grant a variance for smaller sizes down to 800 square feet under conditions such as compatibility with the surrounding area.

Barker posted on Facebook that she plans to attend the Oct. 6 meeting of the Columbia City Council meeting to share the same message.

In other news from Monday’s meeting, Waterloo approved a three-year contract with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department for 911 dispatching services.

From, Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2026, the charge will be $310,930 with payments made monthly. The next two years will see the city pay the county $335,804 and $355,952, per contract terms.

The council also approved the re-appointments of Jane Gaitsch, Daniel Lutz and Russ Thomas to the planning commission for three-year terms to expire on Sept. 1, 2028.

The council also gave the OK for the city to conduct vegetation services on its south distribution circuit for $95,760 (plus/minus 10 percent).

Lastly, the council set public hearings for two separate annexation requests, the first being at 7:10 p.m. Oct. 6 for the new Sydenstricker & Nobbe Partners property (13 acres) at 6469 State Route 3, and the next at 7:20 p.m. Oct. 6 for a BMW Trust (Dennis Brand Trustee) property of nearly 24 acres as part of Remlok Phase 7.

The next regular city council meeting takes place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at City Hall.