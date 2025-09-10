Waterloo scout leaves blessing

Pictured is Waterloo Scout Ian Scherle beside the blessing box he and his troop constructed outside St. Paul UCC for his Eagle Scout project.

A soon-to-be Waterloo Eagle Scout completed his big service project just at the start of this week, providing a new way for folks in his church and community to share essentials and marking the last step in his journey toward the highest rank in scouting.

Ian Scherle is a scout with Troop 323 now set to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, as he’s put plenty of time and effort into the program.

Speaking with the Republic-Times, Scherle recalled a particularly fond memory as his troop participated in a High Adventure Base in Florida one year.

He described how they canoed 5.5 miles to an island owned by Scouting America, spending a week camping and relying on only what they brought with them before returning home.

Scherle also spoke about the time he’s spent acquiring merit badges, and though he especially enjoyed the more active and entertaining badges – namely the ATV and Water Sports badges – he also appreciated those with more of an educational focus.

He further noted some of the lessons and character-building experiences he’s had as a scout.

“In general, just being in scouts kind of builds your leadership skills because you’re always dealing with people around you,” Scherle said. “And you have to hold a rank to get to Eagle Scout, so you have to be kind of a leader in general.”

When it comes to his pursuit of the Eagle rank, Scherle noted he’s gotten ahold of every merit badge required, leaving the service award as his final hurdle.

He overcame that hurdle Sunday as he and his troop peers finished construction of a blessing box at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, which he attends.

As Scherle recalled, he was looking for service project ideas and was keen to do something in support of his church.

He wound up speaking with Jill Mayer, who serves as director of Christian education and faith formation at St. Paul UCC. She was the one who recommended the blessing box.

With some help from his grandfather in designing the box, the Waterloo Optimist Club in providing materials and his fellow scouts in helping to put it together, the box has been set up right outside the church.

It essentially serves as a small pantry. Folks are encouraged to leave non-perishable food, personal care items and other essentials in the box so folks in the community can take what they need without judgement.

“I just hope people in the community can use it, not even if they just don’t have enough food,” Scherle said. “That obviously is the main goal, but even if they just see something that they want. And I also hope people that are more fortunate will donate or at least have the ability to donate if they want to, to keep replenishing it for the people that maybe can’t afford the stuff that they need out of there.”

Now at the tail end of his scouting career, Scherle voiced anticipation for earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

He spoke about the effort put into scouting and noted how the rank will not only have provided him with plenty of knowledge and lived experience, but it should also serve him well when it comes to scholarships and college applications.

For those younger scouts also looking to reach Eagle, Scherle simply advised for them to see it through to the end.

“Stick with it,” Scherle said. “There’s a lot of work, but it does pay off in the end. It’s better to get it done sooner than later.”

Scherle’s father, Joshua, offered praise for his son’s work over the years, noting the impact scouting seems to have had on his character.

“I would definitely say that I am impressed at Ian’s current age of 17 how much of a hard worker he is and how dedicated he is,” Joshua said. “I think there are many factors to that, but I definitely think that being in the scouting program has helped him in regard to those skills.”

He further emphasized how his son has grown as a leader through the scouting program.

“I do feel that working cooperatively with other scouts and boys, working through some of the roles as a patrol leader definitely helped him with his leadership abilities,” Joshua said.

With only some paperwork now standing between him and the title of Eagle Scout, Scherle looked back on his time in scouting fondly and reiterated his excitement at having come this far.

“There’s definitely a feeling of accomplishment,” Scherle said. “I’ve been having fun in scouts, but also I’ve been working to the end goal this whole time. There’s a feeling of accomplishment and excitement to get the rank.”