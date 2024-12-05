Waterloo Santa Float set to ride

The Santa Float will again make its way through Waterloo, bringing gifts and holiday cheer to all.

The City of Waterloo, Waterloo Chamber of Commerce and Sister Cities of PortaLoo, with the help of many continued donations from individuals, businesses and organizations, have come together to make sure this tradition, started by the late Harry Wolf and the Waterloo German Band, will continue this holiday season.

A color-coded map is available online that will show which areas are covered each night. There will also be turn-by-turn route directions so residents can track the float on its nightly journey. On the second night of each route, the route will be driven in reverse. This allows for younger children that may live at the end of a route a chance to visit Santa as well, as they will be at the beginning on the second night.

The float departs from the old firehouse on Main Street at 5 p.m. each evening and will be led by a City of Waterloo vehicle with red and green flashing lights and a loudspeaker, so you know Santa is close by. Santa has a treat for all children who come out to see him.

Once again, each night there will be three golden tickets hidden amongst the sweet treats. If you are lucky enough to find one, bring it to City Hall at 9 a.m. Christmas Eve to pick out a gift from Santa. Only children ages 13 and under are eligible to win prizes.

There is also a “Santa Tracker” available, so that everyone at home can follow Santa as he travels along his route each night. No more guessing,“Where is Santa?” The link to the Santa Tracker is located on the City of Waterloo website at waterloo.il.us/santa-float.

Float schedule

Dec 14 and Dec. 19

Northwinds, Rose Meadows, Sterritts Run, Dannehold Farms, Lou-Del, Villas at Bradford, Marney’s Clearing, Bradford Estates, Remlok, Country Club Hills, Remington Ridge, Stoney Creek

Dec. 15 and Dec. 20

Area between Route 3 (east) and Market Street (west), Park/Hoener (north): Pautler Heights, Gibault area, VFW area, Downtown, Kolmer Farm Estates, Meadowbrook Heights, Shady Springs, Natalie Estates

Dec. 16 and Dec. 21

Area East of Market Street and South of Hamacher, North of Hecker Highway: Sandalwood, Greenfield Manor, Hardy Acres, Morrison Avenue, East Ridge, Quail Ridge, The Ridge, Parkwood, Country Lakes, Hidden Glen, Cypress Place

Dec. 17 and Dec. 22

Lakeview Estates, Westview Acres, Silvercreek Crossing, West Lake Estates, Sunset Acres, The Meadows, Creekside Estates, Robrika’s Run

Dec. 18 and Dec. 23

Area East of Route 3 and South of Park/Hoener: Leland Terrace, Spring View Acres, Historic Estates, Bellefontaine Heights and Oak Valley, Stonefield, Vandebrook, Southview Villas.