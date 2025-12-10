Waterloo Santa Float set to ride

The Santa Float will again make its way through Waterloo, bringing gifts and holiday cheer to all.

The City of Waterloo, Waterloo Chamber of Commerce and Sister Cities of Porta Loo, with the help of donations from individuals, businesses and organizations, come together each year to continue this tradition started decades ago by Harry Wolf and the Waterloo German Band.

A color-coded map of the nightly schedule is available online at waterloo.il.us/santa-float, which offers turn-by-turn route directions to see at what point along the route the float is traveling.

On the second night of each route, the route will be driven in reverse. This gives younger children that may live at the end of their route a chance to visit Santa as well, as they will be at the beginning on the second night.

The float departs from the old fire station on Main Street at 5 p.m. each evening and will be led by a City of Waterloo vehicle with red and green flashing lights and a loudspeaker so you know Santa is close by. Santa has a treat for all of children who come out to see him. Treats are also offered to dogs.

Each night, there will be three golden tickets hidden amongst the treats. If you are lucky enough to find one, bring it to Waterloo City Hall at 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve to pick out a gift from Santa. Only children ages 13 and under are eligible to win prizes.

Here is the Santa Float schedule:

Dec. 14 and Dec. 19

Northwinds, Rose Meadows, Sterritts Run, Dannehold Farms, Lou-Del, Villas at Bradford, Marney’s Clearing, Bradford Estates, Remlok, Country Club Hills, Remington Ridge, Stoney Creek

Dec. 15 and Dec. 20

Area between Route 3 (east) and Market Street (west), Park Street/Hoener Avenue (north): Paulter Heights, Gibault area, VFW area, Downtown, Kolmer Farm Estates, Meadowbrook Heights, Shady Springs, Natalie Estates

Dec. 16 and Dec. 21

Area East of Market Street and South of Hamacher, North of Hecker Highway: Sandalwood, Greenfield Manor, Hardy Acres, Morrison Avenue, East Ridge, Quail Ridge, The Ridge, Parkwood, Country Lakes, Hidden Glen, Cypress Place

Dec. 17 and Dec. 22

Lakeview Estates, Westview Acres, Silvercreek Crossing, West Lake Estates, Sunset Acres, The Meadows, Creekside Estates, Robrika’s Run

Dec. 18 and Dec. 23

Area East of Route 3 and South of Park Street/Hoener Avenue: Leland Terrace, Spring View Acres, Historic Estates, Bellefontaine Heights and Oak Valley, Stonefield, Vandebrook, Southview Villas