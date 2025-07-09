Waterloo OKs vehicle purchases

The Waterloo City Council approved the purchases of vehicles for its utilities and police departments during a brief meeting Monday night at City Hall.

First was a new tandem dump truck for the city’s street department, the cab and chassis of which was purchased from Rusk Truck Centers for $117,579 and dump body purchased from Viking-Cives Midwest for $93,987 for a total amount of $211,566.79. The allocated amount in the city budget for this purchase was $260,000.

Waterloo Public Works Director JR Landeck said this truck will be an addition to the city’s fleet.

The council also approved the purchase of a new mini-excavator to be shared between the street, water, electric and gas departments from Fabick CAT in the amount of $79,400. The allocated amount in the city budget for this purchase was $100,000.

Landeck said this new vehicle will replace an aging machine.

Another approved purchase was for ground protection mats that enable city vehicles to access yards without making ruts. The cost of these mats was $24,798 and also came in under budget.

Aldermen also gave the go-ahead for the purchase of two 2025 Police Interceptor utility vehicles from Morrow Brothers Ford in the total amount of $91,970, followed by the purchase of outfitting both vehicles at a total cost of $24,172.40.

Waterloo Police Chief Dane Luke said these new vehicles will replace two aging vehicles in the department.

In other action Monday night, aldermen approved the final plat for 15.22 acres of land to be known as Hart Acres.

As explained by Waterloo Deputy Director of Public Works Nathan Krebel, one residence will be built on this parcel of land which was described as undevelopable, hilly and heavily wooded.

Following a public hearing prior to its June 16 meeting, the council approved an annexation agreement with Dennis R. Brand and BMW Trust for this land, which is contiguous to the corporate boundaries of Waterloo city limits.

Brand said Hart Acres is located behind Cedarhurst Senior Living off Hamacher Street.

The next Waterloo City Council meeting takes place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 21, at City Hall.