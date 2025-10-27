Waterloo man accused of soliciting underage sex

Andrew M. Wagner

A Waterloo man was charged in connection with an incident captured on video Saturday during which he is alleged to have made arrangements to meet a minor for the purpose of “sexual conduct,” according to information filed Monday in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Andrew M. Wagner, 28, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse (indecent solicitation), grooming, solicitation to meet a child (age 5 or older) and traveling to meet a minor.

Court documents filed Monday allege Wagner used electronic means in an attempt to “solicit a person whom (Wagner believed) to be a child… for the purpose of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct.”

The filing also indicates Wagner knowingly solicited a child believed to be “under the age of 17 years to perform an act of sexual penetration or aggravated criminal sexual abuse” after having “discussed, by means of the Internet” such an act and traveled within Illinois on Oct. 25 for that purpose.

A pretrial detention hearing in the matter is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo.

A video on the “Online Predator Intervention” Facebook page was posted Saturday which shows Wagner parked on the south end of Moto Mart, 409 State Route 3 in Waterloo.

The video shows a Waterloo Police Department officer questioning Wagner while the videographer describes Wagner’s alleged actions in soliciting a minor for illegal sexual activity.

The video also shows Wagner being arrested by the WPD officer, and a second video post shows Wagners’ vehicle being towed.

Members of this Facebook page engage with supposed online sexual predators – generally in Illinois and Missouri – by pretending to be underage individuals.

The ruse continues until a date is set to meet in person. At the meeting location, the minor is revealed to be a member of the Online Predator Intervention group.

Based on posts to this page, it appears its members contact local law enforcement officials to make them aware of the meeting, with some posts containing videos of the alleged sex predators being arrested.

This premise is similar to the 2000s reality TV show “To Catch a Predator,” which was canceled in 2008 following the suicide of a Texas public official who had been “caught” in conversation with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old.