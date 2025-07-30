Waterloo imaging center closing 

Republic-Times- July 30, 2025

Gateway Imaging Center announced Tuesday that it will be closing its location at 509 Hamacher Street in Waterloo at the end of next month. 

The center will close permanently at the close of business on Aug. 29. 

“This decision was not made lightly, and we want to express our gratitude for the support and patronage that you have shown us over the years,” said Mike Sarian, Chairman and CEO of American Healthcare System, Inc., which operates Gateway Regional Medical Center. “We understand that our services have played an important role in the community, and we are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for everyone. 

Sarian said the imaging center will continue to provide support until the closure date, and staff will be available to assist with any last-minute needs or inquiries.

For more information on Gateway Imaging Center, call 618-939-9790.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Vehicle strikes Red Roof in Columbia

July 30, 2025

Toddler’s pool death a ‘tragic accident’

July 30, 2025

Heat and heartache at the fair

July 30, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web