Waterloo imaging center closing 

Gateway Imaging Center announced Tuesday that it will be closing its location at 509 Hamacher Street in Waterloo at the end of next month.

The center will close permanently at the close of business on Aug. 29.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we want to express our gratitude for the support and patronage that you have shown us over the years,” said Mike Sarian, Chairman and CEO of American Healthcare System, Inc., which operates Gateway Regional Medical Center. “We understand that our services have played an important role in the community, and we are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for everyone.

Sarian said the imaging center will continue to provide support until the closure date, and staff will be available to assist with any last-minute needs or inquiries.

For more information on Gateway Imaging Center, call 618-939-9790.