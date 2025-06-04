Waterloo honors Wightman’s legacy

Pictured at center, Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter presents the city’s first Legacy of Excellence Award on Monday night to Steve Wightman of Wightman Pharmacy and his family in recognition of 128 years of service, dedication and impact on the community. Also pictured are longtime employees of the pharmacy on Main Street that recently closed for business.

The Waterloo City Council presented the first ever Legacy of Excellence Award to a most worthy recipient during Monday’s meeting.

Wightman Pharmacy, a Main Street fixture for 128 years until its recent closure, was presented the award for the enduring mark it made on the city.

Darter presented the award to the Wightman family, also honoring longtime employees of the business.

“Wightman Pharmacy has stood as a pillar in our community, weathering generations of change, serving with integrity and helping shape the identity of the City of Waterloo,” Darter read in a statement as part of this presentation. “It was never just a business for the Wightmans – it was a trusted neighbor, a gathering place, and a source of pride.

“Very few institutions last over a century. Even fewer do so with the grace, dedication and impact that Wightman Pharmacy has shown. That kind of legacy isn’t built overnight – it is built day by day with hard work, compassion and a deep commitment to community.

“This commendation is a symbol of our gratitude, but it can only begin to express how much Wightman Pharmacy will be missed, and how profoundly it will be remembered. On behalf of the City of Waterloo, thank you for 128 remarkable years.”

Among the action items from Monday’s meeting included the purchase of a new Altec backyard digger derrick in the amount of $247,930 from Global for use in the city’s electric line department.

Waterloo Deputy Director of Public Works Nathan Krebel explained that this purchase was factored into the budget and came in less than the amount of $280,000 that was budgeted. An old digger used by this department will be put up for sale.

Also given the OK by aldermen on Monday was a proposal by Bountiful Blossoms for rewiring 55 existing large hanging baskets and five small hanging baskets used throughout the city and to purchase new liners for all baskets. The total cost of the project is not to exceed $10,100. This will be paid out of the city’s video gambling proceeds.

Waterloo Community Relations Coordinator Sarah Deutch said this is the first time the hanging baskets have been rewired since they were created in 2013.

Also on Monday, the council approved exterior materials for the press box at the Waterloo Junior High School athletic field, a beautification grant program application from Jerry Sickmeier for The Ranch Steakhouse at 100 Plaza Drive, and non-profit grant application from the Waterloo Sports Association for a new backstop and concession door for its fields on Illinois Avenue.

Many Luebbers was appointed to a five-year term on the city’s zoning board of appeals, with both Andy Mayer and Connie Lutz appointed to the library board for three-year terms.

Lastly, the council set July 21 public hearings on proposed annexation agreements for 38.56 acres of land on Lakeview Drive and for property located at 745 N. Market Street.

The next regular meeting of the Waterloo City Council takes place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 16, at City Hall.