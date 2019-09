Waterloo High School soccer | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School soccer squad coached by Chad Holden. The Bulldogs are off to an 8-2 start this season, including a 3-0 win over Civic Memorial and an 8-0 win over Freeburg last week and wins this week over Mater Dei, Civic Memorial and Mascoutah. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 27-6 so far on the season.