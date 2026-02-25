Waterloo handles zoning, solar

Pictured, from left, Mayor Stan Darter presents a gift of appreciation on Feb. 17 to Leonard Loerch for his 20 years of service on the City of Waterloo’s Zoning Board of Appeals upon Loerch’s recent retirement.

Zoning and solar have been topics of late at the city government level in Waterloo.

During the Feb. 17 meeting of the city council, Leonard Loerch was honored for his 20 years of service on Waterloo’s Zoning Board of Appeals upon his recent retirement.

“Leonard’s dedication, thoughtful perspective, and commitment to our community have helped shape Waterloo’s growth and development over the past two decades,” Mayor Stan Darter said of Loerch. “We are grateful for the time and care he devoted to this important role.”

Scott Davis, who also serves on the Waterloo Park District Board, was appointed during the Feb. 2 council meeting to a five-year term on the zoning board.

On the topic of zoning, a 3-3 vote Thursday night by the zoning board threw at least a temporary wrench into plans for a combined multi-level business/apartment development at the site of the former Ahne’s Bakery at 201 W. Mill Street.

The property recently purchased by George Obernagel and JP Fitzgibbons was slated to include a business on the lower level plus five or six multi-family units after the former bakery building is demolished.

The split vote that resulted in a non-recommendation by the zoning board on Thursday was mainly due to parking concerns raised by small business owners on West Mill Street.

The new owners of the former Ahne’s are now weighing next steps for their development plans.

In other news from the Feb. 17 council meeting, aldermen approved a new Fair Solar Credit Rate of $0.0713 per kilowatt hour for the period of March 1, 2026, through Feb. 28, 2027.

“Almost double of what it was last year,” Waterloo Public Works Director JR Landeck pointed out prior to council approval.

Mayor Stan Darter estimated this past June that the city had only about 20 solar customers.

As explained by Illinois Municipal Electrical Agency Vice President of Government Affairs and Member Services Staci Wilson in an earlier article:

“Rooftop solar creates bill savings. Under net metering, Waterloo customers receive full rate bill savings for offsetting their on-site energy needs with solar generation. They also receive bill savings (a credit) for exporting excess generation back to the grid beyond what they self supply or use in their home.

The City of Waterloo uses a Fair Solar Credit for the rate at which this excess power is calculated to best reflect the value of energy being pushed on to the system at the time that it is being produced. In implementing this approach, a utility is trying to ensure fair cost allocation and protection of affordability between residents who do and do not have solar.

“The Fair Solar Credit is a one-year lag indicator that reflects the value of energy being pushed onto the system at the time that it is being produced. This means it will change year-to-year based upon energy and capacity markets and transmission charges. The Fair Solar Credit will fluctuate based upon these market conditions. Some years it will be higher and other times it will be lower.”

Also at the Feb. 17 council meeting, aldermen approved the purchase of a 2027 Ford Expedition for use by the Waterloo Police Department from Sunset Ford at a cost of $54,050.63.