Waterloo event organizer charged

The organizer of “Red, White and Blue in the Loo” held July 3-4 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Waterloo was taken into custody Monday on multiple felony charges stemming from alleged financial improprieties associated with the event.

Summer C. Jackson, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested on a warrant for four felony charges related to this event.

The first was theft of labor/services for “knowingly and unlawfully obtaining by deception” the services of Gregory Woolley, that being a fireworks display and all associated equipment, for Red, White and Blue in the Loo, “intending to obtain said services without compensation.”

Two other charges are for deceptive practice – one for causing Daniel Schwartz to execute a 24-hour insurance policy and another for delivering a check from the account of Crafts and More in the Loo LLC to Schwartz as an insurance agent in the amount of $2,300 as payment for an insurance policy for the event – “knowing that it would not be paid by the depository and thereafter failed to provide funds or credit with the deposit in the face amount of the check or order within seven days after receiving actual notice from the payee of the dishonor of the check.”

These three charges are all Class 4 felonies.

The fourth charge, a Class 2 felony, alleges theft/unauthorized control for unlawfully obtaining control over U.S. currency with a total value in excess of $10,000 but not exceeding $100,000 “intending to deprive Rachel Abel permanently of the use and benefit of the property.”

Jackson was in custody Monday morning at the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing set to take place 1 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse.

In addition to the four charges against Jackson, her 36-year-old fiancé Garrett P. Graham was also charged Monday with felony deceptive practice for his alleged role in the event.

The Waterloo Police Department investigated this case after taking multiple reports involving this event, the department stated in a Monday press release.

“If you believe you are a victim or have to assist with this investigation, we urge you to come to the Waterloo Police Department, 301 S. Main Street, or call Monroe County dispatch at 618-939-8651, ext. 1, and speak with an officer,” the WPD stated in its release.

