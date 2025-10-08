Waterloo annexes properties

Pictured, from left, Chuck Green of the Waterloo Sports Association accepts a $7,500 check from Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter as part of the city’s non-profit grant program during Monday’s council meeting.

Following brief public hearings, the Waterloo City Council approved two property annexations on Monday night.

The first involved the new Sydenstricker & Nobbe Partners John Deere dealership at 6627 State Route 3, which relocated just north of the former dealership location with a larger new facility.

Aldermen approved the annexation and zoning of property owned by SNP Properties and Edward D. Briscoe, that being 13 acres contiguous to the corporate boundaries of the city.

As reported in the real estate transactions on page 6C of this week’s Republic-Times, the former John Deere dealership at 6469 State Route 3 was purchased on Oct. 1 by Monroe County Electric Cooperative at a cost of $2.25 million.

The second annexation approved Monday night was with BMW Trust (Dennis Brand Trustee) for nearly 24 acres of property as part of Remlok Phase 7 development.

In other action from Monday night, the council approved the purchase of a 2026 John Deere Gator from Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners in the amount of $22,955.75 from the city’s asset forfeiture fund to be used by the Waterloo Police Department.

Also approved as part of this vehicle purchase for the WPD were graphics and lighting to be installed on the Gator at a total cost of just less than $2,800.

Aldermen also approved the purchase of a new Envirosight Rovver X camera system for the city’s sewer department from Key Equipment and Supply in the amount of $89,124.81.

Lastly, a non-profit grant program check in the amount of $7,500 was presented to the Waterloo Sports Association for its backstop/concession stand project.

Funds used for the non-profit grant program come from the city’s share of video gambling revenue.

The next Waterloo City Council meeting takes place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20, at City Hall. To view a meeting agenda, visit waterloo.il.us.