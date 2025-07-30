Waterloo annexes land

In addition to the approval of a 1 percent grocery tax as reported extensively last week, the Waterloo City Council annexed nearly six acres of land and approved purchases during its July 21 meeting.

The first annexation agreement was with Thomas and Taylor Sternau for 5.06 acres of property at 1602 Lakeview Drive. The other annexation was with Nicole and David Castle Jr. for .55 acres of land at 745 N. Market Street.

Also at this meeting, the council approved an adjustment to city ordinance regarding access control for Rogers Street. This came about as a result of property owner Steve Wilke wishing to have access off Rogers Street to a future residence.

With this amendment, city code will now match the county ordinance regarding access control for Rogers Street.

Other action at the July 21 meeting included approval of Huebner Concrete Contracting as low bidder in the amount of $253,579.50 for the city’s 2025 street, curb, sidewalk and curb ramp improvement program.

Also, the council approved the purchase of a new standby generator for the city’s northeast sanitary sewer lift station from Altorfer CAT in the amount of $49,170.

Waterloo Public Works Director JR Landeck explained that this station had been using a temporary generator.

The next meeting of the Waterloo City Council takes place 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.