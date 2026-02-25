Waterloo AD departs

Tim Gould

Waterloo High School Athletic Director Tim Gould is set to leave this summer for the same position elsewhere.

Having started at Waterloo in 2023, Gould has accepted the athletic director position at Carbondale High School effective July 1.

“I value the relationships we’ve developed and am proud of the growth I’ve seen us make together,” Gould stated in a district email. “We’ve been providing a great student-athlete experience and that won’t change. I don’t know exactly what the transition for the AD role will look like, but I’ll do everything I can to facilitate our continued success at WHS.”

The Waterloo School Board officially accepted Gould’s letter of resignation at its regular meeting Monday evening.

Gould succeeded Brian Unger as Waterloo’s AD after Unger left to accept the same position in Freeburg.

Gould starred in soccer at Highland High School before graduating in 2001, after which he played at Blackburn College in Carlinville.

Gould started his professional career as an English and social studies teacher at Carlinville High School, where he also served as head boys and girls soccer coach and assistant girls basketball coach.

From there, he entered the college coaching ranks, first as head women’s soccer coach and assistant men’s soccer coach at Blackburn. Then he went to Mississippi College for Women, serving as head men’s soccer coach.

He returned to the metro east in 2019, teaching English and serving as head boys soccer coach at Alton Marquette Catholic High School. There, he guided the Explorers to an IHSA Class 1A state runner-up showing.

With a master’s degree in positive coaching from the University of Missouri, Gould stepped into the role of athletic director for the first time at Eisenhower High School in Decatur, then at Ka’a High School in Pahala, Hawai’i.