Washy’s Saloon cancels concert

Washy’s Saloon in Waterloo has canceled a concert set for Dec. 19 after consulting with the Monroe County Health Department.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said he discussed the event – a performance by the band Platinum Rock Legends – with the business owner, and they decided it was in the public’s best interest to cancel the show.

“I support the restaurants for indoor dining with social distancing, but with a big concert like that, this is not the time to be having something like that,” Wagner said. “And Washy’s agreed after I talked to them. It was a very amicable conversation.”

Other music performances as Washy’s, including shows all this weekend, remain on as scheduled.

Washy’s Saloon was cited in September by the Illinois State Police for allowing indoor dining when the state said it was not allowed while this region was under mitigation measures aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

At the time, Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann declined to prosecute that case, saying there was “no such rule” prohibiting indoor dining under Illinois law.

The establishment has continued offering indoor dining since that decision.

On Friday, Wagner stressed that his office does not support any gatherings of 50 people or more where social distancing cannot be maintained, noting the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules passed those regulations on capacity limits and social distancing.

“Local and state police have the authority to enforce such rules as written,” Wagner said. “The Monroe County Health Department does and will continue to contact facilities that we hear of planning such event, and (we) will inform them of the state’s position in an effort to stop the event and prevent the need for enforcement.”

Wagner told the Republic-Times that statement was prompted after a FOX2 asked him for comment for a story about the planned concert at the saloon, which is located at 1324 Jamie Lane in Waterloo.

Wagner said it was the first he had heard of it.

“I knew nothing about the concert that was planned,” he said.

A video of Platinum Rock Legends playing last weekend at a packed indoor venue in St. Charles, Mo., recently went viral.

Washy’s Saloon still has other live music scheduled, though there is no cover charge like there would have been for the concert. The acts also tend to draw smaller crowds than Platinum Rock Legends.

If any of those gatherings violate the rules approved by the JCAR, Wagner said the business could face penalties.

“If they were to have something, state police and local law enforcement are the ones who can enforce that 50-person capacity,” he said. “State police would be down here for something like that.”