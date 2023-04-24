Wanda M. Glessner | Obituary

Wanda M. Glessner (nee Drummond), 73, of Waterloo, died April 20, 2023, in St. Louis. She was born Oct. 5, 1949, in Petersburg.

Wanda was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo. She was a former president of the Mary and Martha Society. Wanda volunteered over the years at many Ss. Peter & Paul and Gibault Catholic High School events while her children and grandchildren were attending the schools. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.

Wanda loved spending time cooking and baking with them. Her grandchildren will remember her for baking special cakes at every birthday and making decorated cookies for every occasion. Wanda was a source of comfort and support for her grandchildren and she always found ways to make them feel special. She was very kind and generous to everyone she met.

She is survived by her husband Michael L. Glessner; children Sarah (Matthew) Ulrich, Christine (Brian) Bise, Robert (Heather) Glessner and Susan (Mark) Bonk; grandchildren Owen Ulrich, Brayden and Noah Bise, Alexander, Franklin, Wesley, and Lena Glessner and Lucas and Carter Bonk; special niece Katelyn Koester; and brother Jeff Drummond.

She is preceded in death by her grandson Michael Bernel Bise; parents T. Franklin and Jesse (nee Anderson) Drummond; brothers and sister Ted, Larry and Lisa Drummond; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Lucille Glessner.

Visitation is 4-8 P.M. April 25 and 8-9:30 a.m. at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. April 26 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Waterloo; or Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School.