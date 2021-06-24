Walter | Pet of the Week

Hi kids, my name is Walter! I am an adult hound with LOTS of hound personality. I am a big talker and will talk to you all the time. I do good with other dogs and enjoy being outside. I use my sniffer quite a bit to see what fun smells I can find. I would love to be your adventure buddy.

Ideal home/training I have:

Open to any home

Active household

Dog friendly

Training I need:

Potty training

Crate training

Walking on leash

Basic manners/obedience

House training

Walter is seven years old and weighs 62 pounds.

Walter has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. Walter would greatly benefit from having a quiet home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment. If you would like to provide a foster home, or foster-to-adopt home, during Walter’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Foster-to-adopt would be a great way to get to know him. Finalizing the adoption would be done once treatment is complete.

Walter’s adoption fee is $250. Walter is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Walter, please complete an online adoption application or meet her at the shelter.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

*** Visit Helping Strays on Facebook for information about vaccine clinics and adoption specials. ***