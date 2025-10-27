Walter A. Novack | Obituary

Walter A. Novak, 96, of Columbia, died Oct. 22, 2025, at Mary Queen and Mother Skilled Nursing Care, Shrewsbury, Mo. He was born May 28, 1929, in Washington County.

Walter was a very active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, and Knights of Columbus 6165, George R. Kutterer Council, Columbia.

He was a member of the Nashville High School Class of 1949 state basketball championship team and was a minor league pitcher for the St. Louis Browns baseball team.

He was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing, hunting and raising pigeons in his younger years. He loved to polka dance and to socialize with his siblings and their families, as well as his wife Pat’s family.

Walter was a hard worker who always took care of his family and was always willing to help those in need.

Surviving are his spouse Patricia L. Novak; daughter, Deborah L. Novak; and son John A. Novak; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter V. and Rose (nee Piechnik) Novak; son Walter Wayne Novak; and siblings Dominic Novak, Albert Novak, Bernice Schaefer, Clemens Novak, Marie Pries, Lorraine McNamara, Rita Flure, Adeline Novak and Thomas Novak.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Leesman Funeral Home and 10-11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Carl Sherrer officiating.

Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Vincent de Paul Society of Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn.; or in the form of Masses.