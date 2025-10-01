Volleyballers reaching high

Pictured, from left, Gibault’s Karmon Grohmann and Claire Kessler defend the net during a home match last Wednesday against Carlyle. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The high school volleyball season is about at the midway point this fall, and a few local teams should be pretty happy with where they stand.

Columbia (19-1) picked up yet another win on Thursday, dispatching of Freeburg at home by an outcome of 25-21, 25-10.

Kinley Jany led the Eagles with 11 points, as Clair Sandstrom recorded eight kills and Samantha Spruill contributed 12 assists.

Spruill continues to lead Columbia this season in points and assists, with Sandstrom being the top killer and Maura Kohlenberger leading in blocks.

The Eagles play Thursday at Wood River and this coming Tuesday at Belleville West.

Much like Columbia, Waterloo is riding high this season with a record of 15-1 following two recent Mississippi Valley Conference victories.

On Thursday, Waterloo picked up an easy 25-12, 25-12 win over Highland as both Megan Huebner and Sam Juelfs recorded seven kills. Ellie Day turned in a monster match with 18 points and 10 assists.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo won 28-26, 25-22 over Mascoutah. Julia Briggs stuffed the stat sheet with seven kills, six blocks and 10 assists for the Bulldogs. Day had 18 assists.

Waterloo senior Kenzy Koudelka was honored for recently achieving 1,000 career digs.

Day leads the ‘Dogs in both points and assists on the season. Juelfs is the kills leader, and Huebner is tops in blocks.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Triad, then hosts Jerseyville on Thursday and Red Bud on Monday before traveling this coming Tuesday to Civic Memorial.

Gibault (9-6) posted two recent victories.

The Hawks won 25-14, 25-14 over New Athens on Monday, getting seven assists from Olivia Biffar and five kills from Karmon Grohmann.

Last Wednesday, it was a 25-21, 19-25, 25-22 win for Gibault at home over Carlyle. Grohmann finished with eight kills and 13 assists. Ashlynn Reinhold had 17 assists.

Grohmann leads the Hawks this season in kills, while Reinhold is tops in assists, and Claire Kessler in the leader in blocks.

Gibault hosted Roxana on Tuesday, plays Wednesday at East St. Louis, and then hosts Father McGivney on Monday.

Valmeyer (4-15-1) split a pair of recent matches.

On Monday, it was a 25-16, 25-9 loss for the Pirates to Chester.

On Thursday, Valmeyer won at home over Lebanon, 25-12, 25-12.

The Pirates played Tuesday at Carlyle, then play Thursday at New Athens and Monday at Okawville.

Dupo (4-12-1) lost 25-15, 25-16 to First Baptist Academy on Monday.

Last Wednesday, Dupo won 25-12, 25-9 over Lebanon, getting 11 points from Jaylee Long and nine assists from Allie DeClue.

The Tigers hosted Bunker Hill on Tuesday, play Thursday at Marissa, and host Wood River on Tuesday.