Volleyballers in regional play

Pictured is Columbia’s Ella Horner during a home match earlier this season.

The high school volleyball season has reached the stage to where records no longer matter. It’s simply all about survival.

Local squads competed in regional action Tuesday night in hopes of making deep postseason runs into November.

Columbia (33-1) entered the Roxana Regional as the top-ranked school in the state for Class 2A, ahead of Bloomington Central Catholic and Cahokia Conference rival Breese Central. A win on Tuesday over Roxana put the Eagles into Thursday’s final against either Freeburg or Father McGivney for a berth in Tuesday’s Wesclin Sectional.

The Eagles ended their regular season Thursday with a 25-16, 25-14 win over Freeburg. Addison Dewilde had six blocks, Ella Horner notched 12 points, Ava Mathews recorded 10 kills and 14 assists, Claire Sandstrom had 10 kills and Samantha Spruill finished with 14 assists in the victory.

Spruill leads the team this season in both points and assists, with Sandstrom tops in kills, Maura Kohlenberger the blocks leader and Horner tops in digs.

Waterloo (27-9) closed out its regular season with a pair of wins.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo won 25-23, 25-22 over Highland. That was followed by a 25-18, 25-13 victory over Pinckneyville on Thursday.

The Bulldogs hosted Marion in the Class 3A regional tilt on Tuesday, winning in two sets, and now faces either Mascoutah in the regional final Thursday night for a berth in Tuesday’s Triad Sectional.

Megan Huebner leads the Bulldogs this season in blocks, with Ellie Day tops in points and assists, Kenzy Koudelka the leader in kills, and Ellie Zweigart tops in digs.

Gibault (12-15) concluded the regular season with a loss last Tuesday to Freeburg, 25-17, 24-14, then fell to Althoff last Wednesday, 25-11, 25-8.

The Hawks battled Valmeyer in the Class 1A Marissa Regional on Tuesday for the right to face either Maryville Christian or Pleasant Hill on Wednesday. The winner of Wednesday’s match plays in Thursday’s regional final for a berth in Tuesday’s Lincolnwood Sectional.

Karmon Grohmann leads Gibault this season in both assists and kills. Aubry Thomas is the digs leader, and Claire Kessler is tops in blocks.

Valmeyer (6-20-1) ended its regular season with a 25-16, 25-13 victory on Thursday.

Kadence Seitz leads the team in both kills and digs, with Maddi Huddleston tops in assists and Heidi Smith the leader in blocks.

Dupo (7-18-1) ended its regular season with a loss to Steeleville on Thursday, 14-25, 25-22, 15-25.

The Tigers opened play Tuesday in the Class 1A Greenfield Regional against Hardin-Calhoun. The winner plays Wednesday against either Greenfield or New Athens for a berth in Thursday’s regional final.

Lilianna McMannis is the team leader this season in digs, with Addison Mitchell tops in assists, Izzy Mushaney leading in kills and Keara Prater tops in blocks. Read more results at republictimes.net.