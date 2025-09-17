Volleyball teams serving up wins

Pictured, Gibault’s Aubry Thomas serves during a recent match at Wesclin.

It’s been a busy past several days for local high school volleyball squads as the regular season is most definitely in full gear.

Columbia (15-1) finally fell from the ranks of the unbeaten but regrouped nicely in a big win Monday night.

The Eagles dropped a 25-9, 21-25, 23-25 match at home Thursday to Breese Central despite 20 assists and 15 kills from Ava Mathews, 19 assists from Samantha Spruill and 15 kills and 12 points from Claire Sandstrom.

The two teams meet again Oct. 16 in Breese.

On Monday, Columbia posted an impressive 25-16, 14-25, 25-23 victory over perennial volleyball powerhouse Mater Dei. Spruill had 20 assists for the Eagles, who also got 10 kills and 17 points from Sandstrom, 12 kills from Mathews and nine blocks from Addison Dewilde.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won easily at home over Wood River, 25-4, 25-17. Jersie Thompson recorded 10 blocks for the Eagles, who host Roxana on Thursday, battle Nashville on Saturday afternoon on the Mascoutah football field, and then host Gibault on Monday.

Waterloo (6-1) picked up a few recent wins following a loss last Tuesday to Mater Dei.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs won 25-16, 25-14 over Collinsville.

On Thursday, it was a 25-17, 25-10 victory for the ‘Dogs over Murphysboro as the team celebrated Ellie Zweigart reaching 1,000 career digs.

On Monday, Waterloo continued its positive momentum with a 25-21, 23-25, 25-12 win over Wesclin.

The Bulldogs played Tuesday at Jerseyville, play Thursday at Civic Memorial, and then compete this weekend in the Effingham Tournament.

Gibault (6-5) is also playing well of late.

The Hawks picked up a 25-11, 25-19 victory Monday over Gibault, with Ashlynn Reinhold recording 10 assists. Leah Schlemmer led the team with eight kills.

Last Wednesday, it was a 25-19, 17-25, 25-20 victory for Gibault over Wesclin. Karmon Grohmann was the star of this match with 10 kills and 11 assists.

Gibault hosts Chester on Wednesday before taking on rival Columbia this coming Monday.

Valmeyer (1-9) went 1-3 in a tourney over the weekend.

The Pirates lost to Trico, Roxana and Maryville Christian but managed to outlast Dupo in three sets. Maddi Huddleston had 14 assists for Valmeyer in the win.

On Thursday, Valmeyer lost in two sets to Steeleville despite seven kills from Kadence Seitz.

Last Tuesday, it was a 25-13, 25-15 loss for the Pirates against New Athens. Huddleston had 10 assists.

The Pirates hosted First Baptist Academy on Tuesday, host Dupo Thursday, and host New Athens on Friday.

Dupo (3-10-1) went 0-4 in a tourney over the weekend, falling to Valmeyer, Trico, Roxana and Red Bud.

On Thursday, the Tigers lost 25-10, 25-19 to New Athens.

Last Tuesday, it was a 25-17, 25-23 defeat at the hands of Marissa. Lilianna McMannis led the Tigers with 24 digs.