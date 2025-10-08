Volleyball season spikes on

Pictured, Valmeyer’s Kaleigh Hicks keeps her focus on the ball during a recent home match. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The high school volleyball regular season is nearing its conclusion, with local squads beginning the fine-tuning process before regionals begin.

Columbia (20-1) remains in pretty good shape, as evidenced by a 25-8, 25-8 throttling of Wood River on Thursday.

The Eagles played Tuesday at Belleville West, then host Okawville on Wednesday and Salem on Thursday before traveling Tuesday to Roxana.

Samantha Spruill continues to lead Columbia in both points and assists this fall. Claire Sandstrom remains the team’s kills leader. Maura Kohlenberger is tops in blocks.

Waterloo (18-6) has hit a bump in the road of late.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs lost in three sets at Triad in a key Mississippi Valley Conference clash.

On Thursday, Waterloo topped MVC foe Jerseyville by the score of 25-19, 25-14.

The Bulldogs competed in the Belleville East Invitational over the weekend, dropping three of four matches. Waterloo lost twice to Belleville East and once to Mater Dei, but did down O’Fallon in two sets.

On Monday, it was a 25-23, 25-22 loss at home to Red Bud.

Waterloo plays Wednesday at Civic Memorial before hosting cross-town rival Gibault for the annual “Dig Pink” match for cancer research on Thursday. The ‘Dogs play Tuesday at Mascoutah.

Ellie Day is the team leader in points and assists this season. Sam Juelfs is tops in kills for Waterloo. Megan Huebner continues to lead the squad in blocks.

Gibault (11-7) won two of three recent matches.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks won 25-18, 25-14 over Roxana as Karmon Grohmann and Olivia Biffar had seven assists each.

Last Wednesday, it was a 25-14, 25-12 victory for Gibault over East St. Louis. Grohmann and Hope Chambers had five kills each.

On Monday, the Hawks lost 25-23, 25-18 to Father McGivney despite five kills and 10 assists from Grohmann. Chambers had seven kills.

Following Thursday’s match at Waterloo, Gibault plays Tuesday at Marquette.

Grohmann leads the team in kills on the season, with Ashlynn Reinhold tops in assists and Claire Kessler leading in blocks.

Valmeyer (5-17-1) won one of three recent matches.

Last Tuesday, it was a two-set loss to Carlyle.

On Thursday, the Pirates picked up a 25-23, 25-20 victory over rival New Athens. Maddi Huddleston contributed 16 assists, and Kaleigh Hicks had six kills.

On Monday, Valmeyer lost 25-19, 25-17 to Okawville.

The Pirates host Marissa on Thursday and then play Tuesday at Dupo.

Kadence Seitz leads the team in both kills and digs this season. Huddleston is tops in assists and Heidi Smith is the blocks leader.

Dupo (4-14-1) lost 25-23, 23-25, 25-27 to Bunker Hill last Tuesday despite 10 kills from Izzy Mushany, 14 points from Kaitlyn Roberts, and 13 assists from Alli DeClue.

On Thursday, it was a 25-16, 25-22 loss for the Tigers against Marissa.

Dupo hosted Wood River on Tuesday and plays Wednesday at Steeleville before hosting Valmeyer on Tuesday.