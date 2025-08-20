Volleyball season set to start

Pictured is Waterloo senior Kenzy Koudelka, who is looking for a solid senior season on the volleyball court this fall.

Local high school girls volleyball squads will begin play next week as the 2025 season gets underway.

Only two of the five local squads enjoyed winning seasons in 2024, but there’s new hope for all this fall.

Waterloo returns a solid group of seniors from a team that went 25-13 last season under longtime head coach Angie Crawford.

Key among those returning includes senior Kenzy Koudelka. Although injuries limited her production in 2024, Koudelka led the Bulldogs her sophomore year in points, kills and digs.

Other important players factoring in the success of Waterloo volleyball in recent years include seniors Ellie Day, Megan Huebner and Ellie Zweigart.

Day led the team in assists last season with 709. Huebner led the Bulldogs with 239 blocks, which ranked among the tops in all of the St. Louis area. Zweigart was Waterloo’s leader in digs with 536 and was also tops in service aces with 39.

The Bulldogs open their 2025 campaign this coming Tuesday at home against Freeburg, then host O’Fallon on Aug. 28.

Columbia is coming off an amazing 31-7 season in 2024 but did lose several seniors to graduation.

Head coach Kelly Landgraf’s squad still has plenty of talent to shine in 2025, however.

One key piece to the Eagles’ success is junior all-stater Claire Sandstrom, who led the team last season with 304 kills.

Two seniors – Kinley Jany and Ava Mathews – are also primed for big season. Jany, who has committed to McKendree University for beach volleyball, led Columbia last season in both points and aces. Mathews, a Southeast Missouri State University commit, had 211 kills and 72 blocks in 2024.

Another senior, Maura Kohlenberg, led the Eagles last season in blocks with 91.

Yet another senior, Ella Horner, also returns and recorded 313 digs last season.

A junior looking for even more success on the court in 2025 is Samantha Spruill, who had 314 assists last season.

Columbia opens its 2025 campaign next Wednesday at Marquette, then hosts Althoff on Aug. 28.

Gibault opens its season this coming Monday at Red Bud, hoping to improve on an 11-14-1 showing a year ago.

Key players on the Hawks volleyball squad in 2025 include seniors Karmon Grohmann, Hope Chambers and Aubry Thomas. All three have shown their athletic talents in multiple sports at Gibault.

Grohmann led the Hawks last season in points, kills and assists. Chambers recorded 100 points in 2024. Thomas was Gibault’s digs leader last season.

Another player to watch for this fall for the Hawks is sophomore Leah Schlemmer, who recorded 100 points last season.

Following Monday’s match with Red Bud, Gibault hosts Metro East Lutheran on Sept. 2.

Valmeyer has a rich volleyball tradition, and the Pirates will hope to build a stronger ship to sail following a 6-23 campaign last season.

The Pirates begin the 2025 season as they usually do – competing in the Roxana tournament. This year, however, Tiffani Brewer is at the helm following the retirement of head coach Karla Bivins.

Key players to watch for on Valmeyer this season include senior Kadence Seitz, who had 235 digs and 98 kills in 2024.

Heidi Smith, a junior, was tops on the team in blocks last season.

Violet Garcia, a sophomore, had 282 digs and 104 points in addition to being the team leader in aces in 2024.

Valmeyer plays Monday in Roxana against Calhoun and Wood River.

Dupo finished 5-20 last season but does return several team leaders who have no doubt improved their game.

The Tigers also open their season at the Roxana tourney, facing Marquette and Jerseyville on Tuesday.

Top returning players for Dupo include 2024 blocks and aces leader Jaylee Long, digs leader Adyson Thornton, kills leader Kaitlyn Roberts, and junior Alli DeClue, who was among the team leaders in both assists and aces.