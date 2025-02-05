VJHS boys hoops state bound

The Valmeyer Junior High School boys basketball squad won a regional title Monday night to qualify for the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class S state tournament that begins Saturday at Rend Lake College.

The Pirates (23-6) opened regional play Friday with a 49-21 win over Signal Hill. On Monday, VJHS won 48-34 over St. John’s Lutheran (Red Bud). VJHS opens play in the 16-team SIJHSAA Class S state tourney at 6:15 p.m. Saturday against Waltonville.