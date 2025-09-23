Viola E. Whelan | Obituary

Viola Elizabeth Whelan (nee McCarthy), 97, born Dec. 29, 1927, in Waterloo, died Sept. 17, 2025, in Aviston.

Viola will be remembered for her deep love of family and friends and her unwavering devotion to the Roman Catholic Church.

Viola is survived by her daughter Kathleen Ann (Timothy) Eichelberger of Swansea; grandchildren Christopher Kyle McGinnis, Meghan Catherine (Thaddeus) McGinnis Biekert and Natalie Jo (Christopher) Bachmann; great-grandchildren Madison Nicole McGinnis, Emma Grace McGinnis, Peyton Aubrey Biekert and Weston Patrick Biekert; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Whelan (deceased 1984); parents John and Veronica (nee Strodt) McCarthy; son-in-law Kevin Patrick McGinnis; daughter Mary Jane McGinnis; son Roger Joseph Whelan; infant brother Floyd McCarthy; half-brothers Roland Strodt and Clement, William, Daniel and Sylvester McCarthy; and step-sisters Catherine Kalmer, Matilda Jaidie and Mamie Bierline.

Visitation was held Sept. 27 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo.



A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated following visitation at the church with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Burial was in Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo.