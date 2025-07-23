Victoria H. Berg | Obitiuary

Republic-Times- July 23, 2025

Victoria H. Berg (nee Jatho, 85, of Waterloo, died July 18, 2025, in St. Louis. She was born Jan. 1, 1940, in Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Terry (Carol) Berg, Robert (Julie) Berg, Ken (Marilyn) Berg and Linda K. (Dan Price) Smith, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Eugene L. Berg and parents Oscar and Frieda (nee Keim) Jatho.

Private services were held.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: the American Cancer Society; or Heart Association.

Arrangements were with Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

