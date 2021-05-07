VHS volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer High School volleyball team coached by Karla Bivins, Andrea Davis and Michelle Miller. The Pirates, featuring a lineup of mostly freshmen and sophomores, went 13-3 this season and finished as co-champions of the Kaskaskia Division of the Cahokia Conference. Pictured, front row, from left, are Jayna Krekel, Brooke Maus, Mia McSchooler, Hannah Gideon, Courtney Schilling and Kate Lueck; back row: Markee Voelker, Kierstin Miller, Brooke Miller, Mattie White, Tinleigh Jakimauskas and Rylee Nagel.