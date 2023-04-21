VHS softball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer High School varsity softball squad coached by Gayle McCarthy. The Pirates are off to a 10-1 start this season after completing a resumed game from earlier this season against New Athens Tuesday that was called due to darkness with a tied score and then beating the Yellowjackets again in the originally scheduled game. The Pirates beat Sparta on Thursday. Valmeyer won games last week over Lebanon, Gibault and Dupo, and is currently undefeated in conference play.