Veterans moved by Honor Flight



Pictured is Ed Schreder and his son Nick. Pictured are Lisa Maurer with her father Robert Gauch.

Two local veterans recently participated in an Honor Flight, traveling to Washington, D.C. for a day of sightseeing and recognition of their service in the American Armed Forces.

Robert Gauch joined the military in 1958, being sent to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri for basic training shortly after enlisting.

He spent time at Fort Dix in New Jersey, but his international experience came from working in dependent housing areas in South Korea a few years after the Korean War.

His training had been focused on heating and cooling work, and he found himself working on furnaces and air conditioning for much of his service.

Gauch planned on getting out of the service, though U.S. conflict with the Soviet Union saw him sent to Fort Knox in Kentucky for some time.

Ed Schreder also participated in the May 9 honor flight. His military experience comes from Vietnam.

Serving four years in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1970, Schreder was trained in welding and served three separate tours during the Vietnam War.

Gauch and Schreder were two of roughly 90 veterans from Southern Illinois who participated in this most recent Honor Flight.

Their day began very early, with a 5:30 a.m. airport departure.

Their time in Washington was largely spent visiting various national monuments and war memorials, including the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, Navy Memorial and Vietnam Memorial.

The group also got to see the changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Gauch spoke quite fondly of his Honor Flight experience and the many sights he and fellow veterans were able to visit in their tour of the capital.

“It was awesome,” Gauch said. “It was a long day, of course, but we saw the memorials for all of our Armed Forces, our Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines. We saw the Vietnam Wall, we saw the Korean Wall, and I didn’t know there was one, but there’s a Second World War Wall also.”

Gauch was particularly fond of the trip back home which featured a tremendous reception from regional firefighters as well as friends and family who were ready to meet the veterans at the airport.

“The most impressive thing, and the thing that really got me was when we got back, the welcome home thing,” Gauch said. “I believe every fire department in Southern Illinois was sitting at the airport with their lights on, and oh gosh, there must have been a thousand people there to welcome us back. A lot of my friends and relatives.”

Lisa Maurer, Gauch’s daughter who joined him on his Honor Flight, also spoke highly of the experience.

She spoke about the mail call that takes place during the flight back home, where every veteran on the plane is presented with a letter thanking them for their service.

“It was an amazing experience,” Maurer said. “The Honor Flight flight crew does an outstanding job for these veterans, making the experience all about them. I think the best thing was the welcome home parade when they got off the plane was very emotional for all involved. It was awesome.”

Schreder was also quite pleased with his time on the Honor Flight. He was especially happy to be able to see the Navy and Vietnam memorials given his service.

He, too, spoke highly about the return flight, urging veterans who have yet to participated in an Honor Flight to do so if they can.

“I think every veteran should do it,” Schreder said. “It’s a good feeling, and everybody that’s been active in the military should do it.”

He was joined by his son Nick, who remarked on how good it was for the veterans – particularly those who served in Vietnam – to be welcomed home far more graciously than they were when returning from duty.

“It was a good experience getting to see him and all of them enjoy that stuff that they normally wouldn’t be able to,” Nick said. “The trip back home was good. They got the greeting that they all deserved probably years ago that they didn’t get.”

Any World War II, Korean era or Vietnam era veteran is encouraged to apply for a future Honor Flight.

Veteran and guardian applications may be obtained at landoflincolnhonorflight.org or veteranshonorflight.org.