Veterans assistant at your service

Larrry Mack

Having come together fairly quickly over the past few months, the Monroe County Veterans Assistance Commission welcomed a superintendent just last week, and he’s already provided a hand for veterans in need.

The VAC was officially chartered on Dec. 4, with a number of county, regional and state level VAC representatives introducing themselves to the Monroe County Board on Dec. 15.

Some concerns arose in the weeks that followed as it took some time for the VAC to properly receive funding from the county – though on Feb. 17, the board allocated $115,000 from the general fund.

As a job posting for the commission superintendent position promised an $80,000 salary, it’s anticipated the cost for the VAC will likely double for next year.

Stepping into that position recently is Larry Mack, himself a veteran – as required by the VAC.

Originally from Florida, Mack joined the U.S. Navy at 19 and did plenty of traveling around the world during his service.

He worked mainly in intelligence, serving as a drone pilot and conducting interrogations. Mack saw several combat zone deployments, primarily support and special operations missions.

Service had him going back and forth from the U.S. to Afghanistan at one point, and he wound up being transferred to Virginia, contributing to Brown Water Navy development with a command of around 225 service members being trained for patrol of the Euphrates River.

Mack’s service brought him to Southern Illinois via Scott Air Force Base, and he ended up staying in the area as he met his wife.

Retiring in 2012, he went back to Afghanistan as a contractor with a drone program, later coming back home to serve as an independent government contractor for 13 years.

He wound up signing on for the VAC as he heard from his wife about the commission being formed.

As he described, his decision to pursue the superintendent position stemmed from his passion for those veterans in his life.

“It’s personal,” Mack said. “I’m a veteran. My dad is a veteran. I know a lot of veterans, and any way that I can help out veterans, it means something. It’s important to me. So when I found out that Monroe County was establishing a VAC, and they had this position available, I decided to apply for it.”

Having just started in the role, Mack noted that there is still a substantial amount of training and certification he needs to undergo before being able to assist veterans in all the ways the commission is intended for.

He specifically noted plans for training in Washington County – their VAC was also formed fairly recently – as well as upcoming work with the St. Clair County VAC.

He is expecting to be fully certified in June.

When it comes to the kinds of help currently being offered at the VAC, Mack particularly noted the assistance for veterans and surviving spouses struggling financially.

“We do offer financial assistance for qualifying veterans,” Mack said. “These are veterans that might be in need of some financial assistance with rent or mortgage payment. Food vouchers, we provide. Utilities and some other things.”

He also brought up how he can help veterans signing up for VA benefits, noting how enrollment for such healthcare has expanded thanks to the PACT Act.

Mack further pointed to available assistance with disability claims, pension issues and indemnity compensation as well as property tax exemptions.

Additionally, Mack is able to assist veterans with their access to VA home loans, education benefits, burial and memorial benefits and more.

Along with all this, Mack also noted the VAC can serve as a central hub for veterans’ resources when he can’t provide help directly.

“The VAC is heavily connected to other veteran organizations out there that provide other assistance for veterans like transportation to and from medical appointments and stuff like that,” Mack said. “We’re hoping we will be our county’s one-stop-shop. They can come to us, and we will help them get connected to all the people so they don’t have to go running all over the place.”

In this area, Mack noted how he can provide help with issues like connecting veterans to employment opportunities.

He encouraged Monroe County veterans in need of assistance to reach out, as his job is all about getting them the help they need.

“No matter what the question might be, if they have a question they need a little assistance with, they don’t know the answer, have them give me a call and I will find the answer,” Mack said. “If there is one out there, I’ll find it or at least help point them in the right direction.”

Speaking on the VAC in general, Mack remarked that helping local veterans helps the county as a whole.

He also said that, as he and others involved in the commission are veterans themselves, the VAC is really “veterans helping other veterans.”

Waterloo VFW Post 6504 member Paul Smith, who played a major role in getting the Monroe County VAC off the ground, also spoke about the commission.

Smith particularly described it as a place for veterans to receive help locally. Though they might be referred elsewhere, veterans who stop by can at least get help in Waterloo rather than having to head up to St. Louis or Belleville.

“At least right now, there’s someplace that the veterans have here in Monroe County,” Smith said. “They don’t have to go to other counties to get help… The ones that need the help generally can’t make it all the way to Belleville or what have you to get the assistance. We’re able to actually do a lot of stuff here with them now. Certain things we can’t do, that we do have to refer them off, but we can make sure that they get there and are taken care of. There’s a resource now in Monroe County for veterans to get assistance.”

Mack reiterated the benefits of having such a resource locally, also noting the good VACs elsewhere have been able to do.

“We’re here to help, and we’re local. We’re your local representation,” Mack said. “Looking at what other VACs have accomplished, I’ve been going over their reports and everything, and they have significantly increased veterans’ well-being, and we’re gonna do the same here in this county.”

For more information on the VAC, call 618-939-8668 or visit the VAC office at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Mack also noted the VAC conducts regular meetings that are open to the public, with the next such meeting taking place at the Monroe County Annex April 20 at 6:30 p.m.