Venhaus soars for EIU

Abby Venhaus

The Eastern Illinois University track and field program competed recently at the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

Columbia High School graduate Abby Venhaus, now a junior at EIU, was awarded OVC Female Athlete of the Championship after winning gold in the long jump and placing third in the triple jump.

In addition, Venhaus placed fourth in the 60 meter run and fifth in the 200 meter run at the indoor championships.

Last year, Venhaus earned second team All-OVC in the long jump during both the indoor and outdoor championship meets.

Venhaus, a three-time state qualifier in track while at CHS, won the IHSA state title in the triple jump during her senior season.