Vehicles stolen in Millstadt

Republic-Times- August 30, 2025

Police are investigating the early Saturday morning theft of two vehicles from the same residence on Diamond View Court near Millstadt’s village park.

There was no forced entry, Millstadt police said, with video surveillance revealing the thefts occurred shortly before 6 a.m.

The vehicles stolen were a grey Nissan Rouge and grey Volkswagen Taos, police said, with the suspect vehicle being a black Honda Accord.

“There is a possibility the suspect vehicle was in the subdivision earlier in the morning, around 4 a.m.,” Millstadt police stated in a Facebook post. “Please check your cameras if you live in the area.”

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is assisting Millstadt police with the investigation.

