Vehicle strikes pole in New Hanover

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of D Road and Estate Drive near Hanover Road after a vehicle struck a utility pole.

Lines were down and three transformers caught fire as a result of the crash. The driver was able to safely exit the vehicle following the collision.

Ameren was dispatched to the scene.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS.