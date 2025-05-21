Vehicle stolen in Millstadt

Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Millstadt.

The Millstadt Police Department said that shortly before 7 a.m., it took a report of a stolen vehicle on Veranda Court in the Parkview Manor Subdivision. Stolen was a white 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe.

“Investigation has revealed the vehicle left town around 2:30 a.m. via Route 163,” police stated in an email notification.

In addition, police said a few thefts from vehicles in the area around Veranda Court have been reported.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in that area or has video surveillance that would assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact Millstadt police at 618-476-7250.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is assisting in this investigation.