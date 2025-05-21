Vehicle stolen in Millstadt

Republic-Times- May 21, 2025

Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Millstadt.

The Millstadt Police Department said that shortly before 7 a.m., it took a report of a stolen vehicle on Veranda Court in the Parkview Manor Subdivision. Stolen was a white 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe.

“Investigation has revealed the vehicle left town around 2:30 a.m. via Route 163,” police stated in an email notification.

In addition, police said a few thefts from vehicles in the area around Veranda Court have been reported.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in that area or has video surveillance that would assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact Millstadt police at 618-476-7250.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is assisting in this investigation.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Overnight patching on I-255

May 21, 2025

Remembering Roger

May 21, 2025

Have a drink at Old Monroe

May 21, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web