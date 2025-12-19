Vehicle stolen in Columbia

Police are investigating the theft of an SUV late last week in Columbia.

A gray 2021 Volkswagen Atlas was stolen from the 600 block of Eckert Lane in the early morning hours on Dec. 11, police said.

The SUV was unlocked and keys were left inside the vehicle when it was stolen, police said.

This vehicle was recovered unoccupied near Forest Park in St. Louis the following day.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case may call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.