Vehicle stolen in Columbia

Republic-Times- December 19, 2025

Police are investigating the theft of an SUV late last week in Columbia.

A gray 2021 Volkswagen Atlas was stolen from the 600 block of Eckert Lane in the early morning hours on Dec. 11, police said.

The SUV was unlocked and keys were left inside the vehicle when it was stolen, police said. 

This vehicle was recovered unoccupied near Forest Park in St. Louis the following day.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case may call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Charges filed in Tuesday night crash near Hecker

December 19, 2025

Search underway near Dupo

December 19, 2025

Columbia bar owner charged with threat to police officer

December 17, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web