Vehicle flees police in Columbia

Republic-Times- May 19, 2025

Police are investigating after a vehicle sped away from an officer in Columbia and fled into Missouri early Monday morning.

Columbia police said that at about 12:50 a.m., an officer patrolling in the area of Clement Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard, observed a vehicle in the auto dealership parking lot and drove toward it, after which the vehicle sped away. The officer attempted to follow the vehicle, which continued to run multiple stop lights on northbound Route 3 at a high rate of speed, then sped west on I-255 across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into Missouri. Columbia police terminated the pursuit due to unsafe speeds.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a silver Toyota Camry with Illinois plates.

