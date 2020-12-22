Vehicle fire with injury in Columbia

Columbia firefighters finish up at the scene of Tuesday’s truck fire on Palmer Road.

Emergency personnel responded about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to a vehicle fire with injury on Palmer Road near the entrance ramp to southbound Route 3 in Columbia.

One person was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of burns sustained in the incident.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Police Department and Columbia EMS.

The vehicle, a utility truck, was reported to be fully involved upon firefighter arrival.

Police said the driver, identified as Louis Taylor, 46, of Dupo, was traveling south on the Route 3 ramp to Palmer Road and pulled over when he noticed a fire in the bed of the truck. Since there were gas cans in the bed of the truck, the driver walked to the back of the truck in an attempt to remove the gas cans when his clothes caught on fire.