The Waterloo fire and police departments responded just after 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of a car on fire in the 500 block of Park Street.

A white, newer-model coupe appeared to have had a fire in the engine compartment.

The vehicle was in a parking space between Tin Shed Diesel and the Monroe County Farm Bureau.

The blaze was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

